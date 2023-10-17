CASA’s “Monte Carlo Nights” gala postponed, eyeing 2024 anniversary Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region announced on Tuesday that the planned 2nd Annual Gala, “Monte Carlo Nights,” scheduled for Oct. 21 has been postponed.

“However, we are excited to announce the gala, honoring notable women, has been rescheduled for October 2024,” a release from the organization said.

“This gives CASA of the Sabine Neches Region the perfect opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our program as it continues to serve abused and neglected children and their families involved in the child welfare system.”

CASA volunteers provide a consistent presence as they focus on one child or sibling group at a time to help find, engage and strengthen a support network for the children and families.

CASA volunteers work throughout Orange, Jasper, Hardin, Newton, Sabine and Tyler counties to amplify the voices of children in court.

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region invites the public stay tuned to announcements as organizers finalize plans for the gala next year to recognize steadfast supporters and the 30th anniversary.

The 2024 goal is to reintroduce CASA of the Sabine Neches Region’s mission and goals to the community.

For more information about CASA of the Sabine Neches Region, visit casasnr.org.

Contact officials with any questions or concerns at 409-886-2272 or email gala@casasnr.org.