Authorities release name of Orange man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

Published 12:04 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a person who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash last week.

The person is identified as Fred Baker Marsh Jr., 55, of Orange.

Authorities said the crash took place at approximately 1:41 a.m. Oct. 11 on Interstate 10 near the 876-mile marker in Orange County.

Preliminary crash investigation shows a Freightliner truck trailer semi-trailer was traveling west and reportedly struck a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway, according to DPS.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jose Cabrera of Florida was not injured.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

