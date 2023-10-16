Mauriceville resident finds modified meth transporter Published 4:42 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

MAURICEVILLE — While driving around Mauriceville on Monday, Precinct 2 Orange County Constable Jeremiah Gunter said he received a call from a resident who picked up something unexpected.

“Thought he was picking up a small tool box on the side of the road,” Gunter said.

“Obviously it was a surprise on what he found. At one time this was a small drill bit box. As you can see it has been refurbished.”

Gunter shared pictures on social media, adding users and dealers construct these boxes in an attempt to hide whatever they are transporting.

“They hide them under the vehicle, fender wells, frame rails and motor compartments,” he said.

“Unfortunately for this person they did not secure it very well. This one contained an amount of methamphetamines.”

Gunter said he appreciated the call and support.

“It wasn’t crime stoppers, but when the citizens trust you, they make the call,” he said.