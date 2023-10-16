Lamar State College Orange expanding education outreach outside of county with satellite location

Published 11:29 am Monday, October 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Lamar State College Orange President Dr. Tom Johnson speaks in front of the new Electromechanical Technology Building in Orange on Sept. 27. (Stephen Hemelt/The Leader)

Lamar State College Orange is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first satellite location this week.

 

The event is planned in Lumberton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

 

The newly renovated 3,000 square feet site at 344 S. Main St. in Lumberton houses two multi-purpose classrooms, a reception area and office space for support staff.

 

Classes are scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2024. 

 

Members from Lamar State College Orange and the Lumberton/Hardin County communities are scheduled to celebrated the event.

