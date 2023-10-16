Lamar State College Orange expanding education outreach outside of county with satellite location
Published 11:29 am Monday, October 16, 2023
Lamar State College Orange is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first satellite location this week.
The event is planned in Lumberton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The newly renovated 3,000 square feet site at 344 S. Main St. in Lumberton houses two multi-purpose classrooms, a reception area and office space for support staff.
Classes are scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2024.
Members from Lamar State College Orange and the Lumberton/Hardin County communities are scheduled to celebrated the event.