Lamar State College Orange expanding education outreach outside of county with satellite location Published 11:29 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Lamar State College Orange is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first satellite location this week.

The event is planned in Lumberton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The newly renovated 3,000 square feet site at 344 S. Main St. in Lumberton houses two multi-purpose classrooms, a reception area and office space for support staff.

Classes are scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2024.

Members from Lamar State College Orange and the Lumberton/Hardin County communities are scheduled to celebrated the event.