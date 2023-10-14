Shangri La Gardens hosting Sip and Stroll on October 26 Published 12:04 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center invites the public to experience the gardens in a different light during Sip and Stroll from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26.

Take a stroll through the autumnal gardens while enjoying local artisanal wines, craft sangrias and other delectable treats from Free State Cellars.

Admission to Sip and Stroll is free of charge.

This unique, after-hours experience takes place during the 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival at Shangri La Gardens.

These extended hours provide visitors with an opportunity to view more than 70 unique scarecrows made out of repurposed and recycled materials, fall flowering displays and thousands of pumpkins placed throughout the gardens.

Angie Mason, executive director of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, said local businesses and other community organizations have created unique scarecrow displays for visitors to enjoy as they stroll the gardens.

“We have partnered with Free State Cellars to have spirits and food available for purchase, as well as music to enjoy while taking in all Mother Nature has to offer,” she said.

Visitors may pre-order picnic boxes and bottles of wine from Free State prior to the event. A limited supply of picnic boxes will be available for purchase on site.

Gin Atomic Traveling Cocktails camper will have drinks by the glass and other non-alcoholic selections available for purchase at the event.

Visitors are welcome to bring a blanket to sit on while they enjoy spirits and delicious charcuterie. Visitors may stroll through the garden pathways leading to the back of the gardens prior to dusk.

After this time, visitors may enjoy the Frog Ponds and courtyard areas, where Free State will be located, until 8:00 p.m. The last entry to Sip and Stroll is at 7:30 p.m.

The Scarecrow Festival is open to guests Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entrance at 4:30 p.m. Scarecrow Festival culminates Oct. 28 with Autumn Fair.

Shangri La Gardens and Nature Center is located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange.