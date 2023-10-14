Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 9 – Oct. 13, 2023

Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Oct. 9, 2023, through Oct. 13, 2023:

Michael Rodney Sanchez and Kaitlyn Katherine Stout

Justin Lee Masten and Chloe Michelle Malin

Charles Anthony Mitchell and Adria Lynn Gans

Austin Thomas Reeves and Lauren Ashley Breaux

Brandon Cole Turner and Morgan Danae Taylor

Larry Lewis Middleton and Donna June Jeansonne

Austin Ray Ponthieu and Whitney Kirsten Jones

Brice Austin Doucet and Ricki Ann Calvert

Colton John Potter and Brianna Marie Vail

More News

Shangri La Gardens hosting Sip and Stroll on October 26

Mustangs travel to Bridge City for battle with the Cardinals

PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield students enjoy speech language pathologist visitor

2 days of Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival fun nears; outreach effort shared

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar