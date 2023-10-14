Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 9 – Oct. 13, 2023 Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

Marriage licenses issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Oct. 9, 2023, through Oct. 13, 2023:

Michael Rodney Sanchez and Kaitlyn Katherine Stout

Justin Lee Masten and Chloe Michelle Malin

Charles Anthony Mitchell and Adria Lynn Gans

Austin Thomas Reeves and Lauren Ashley Breaux

Brandon Cole Turner and Morgan Danae Taylor

Larry Lewis Middleton and Donna June Jeansonne

Austin Ray Ponthieu and Whitney Kirsten Jones

Brice Austin Doucet and Ricki Ann Calvert

Colton John Potter and Brianna Marie Vail