Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 9 – Oct. 13, 2023
Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 14, 2023
Marriage licenses issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Oct. 9, 2023, through Oct. 13, 2023:
Michael Rodney Sanchez and Kaitlyn Katherine Stout
Justin Lee Masten and Chloe Michelle Malin
Charles Anthony Mitchell and Adria Lynn Gans
Austin Thomas Reeves and Lauren Ashley Breaux
Brandon Cole Turner and Morgan Danae Taylor
Larry Lewis Middleton and Donna June Jeansonne
Austin Ray Ponthieu and Whitney Kirsten Jones
Brice Austin Doucet and Ricki Ann Calvert
Colton John Potter and Brianna Marie Vail