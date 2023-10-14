KATHIE’S KORNER — Take me to the ballgames; join Army of God Published 12:02 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

This may seem like a strange title, but it is appropriate for me, right now.

I’m one of the fans watching the end of basketball finals, tennis, football and the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers (being a Texas resident).

I grew up in California with “sports fans” mom, dad and brothers. We attended L.A. Rams football games, with 50-yardline season tickets, and always the promise to buy us some peanuts and cracker jacks, as the song goes.

The most fun was playing every sport, in its season, with an always available neighborhood group of kids with my big brothers, running and laughing, joining in from dawn ’til dark.

It was safe to play outside in the 50s in California for us tomboys and energy packed kids.

When we worked with Kenneth Copeland Ministries for 4 years in the 80s, they had a big, company picnic. With a baseball field full of ministers, I was right at home!

We had an amazing team: Kenneth was our fearless coach, I was the pitcher, Mike Jr. was first base, Gloria Copeland was second base.

Kenneth reminded everyone that no batter could strike out.

Some uncoordinated people, up to bat, couldn’t hit the ball. Therefore, sometimes I would have to pitch, tiringly, 10 times before a hit.

Kenneth yelled, “come on, people, hit the ball, you’re hurtin’ my pitcher’s arm!”

So funny, and his motivational speech to us was, “you understand, we play ’til we win” and we did (exhausted).

Always remember if you are part of a team to listen, watch and support each other, just like in the Army of God, join up and be a part of the most powerful, praying, serving group in America.

Give your heart to Jesus, right now, and secure your spot in heaven and a pleasant life with a peaceful pathway ’til then.

Amen.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.