PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield students enjoy speech language pathologist visitor Published 12:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Students in principles of health science recently welcomed guest speaker Paige Psencik, speech language pathologist and Orangefield High School graduate.

She shared information on the education and licensure requirements and job duties.

Students were surprised to learn about the variety of settings in which you can work and the flexible schedule this career offers.