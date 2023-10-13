Orange man accused of using handgun in beating that led to ventilator Published 12:18 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Seven local and area men police believe are responsible for beating a man so severely he was placed on a ventilator were indicted this week.

The men, who range in age from 19 to 33, are Beaumont residents with the exception of one who is an Orange resident.

They include:

Jameel Petry, 19, of Beaumont

Dakryian Ray Beaty, 20, of Orange

Carl Chopane, 22, of Beaumont

Ellis Tatum, 33, of Beaumont

Jaylen Foxall, 22, of Beaumont

Deion Tyrell Brooks, 27, of Beaumont

Michael Tyrone Williams III, 26, of Beaumont

According to the probable cause affidavits, Beaumont police were called to 3145 Concord Road in reference to a disturbance, where they found the victim suffering from injuries sustained from being assaulted by several people with weapons.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and listed in critical condition by Beaumont EMS. He was placed on a ventilator at the hospital.

Detectives reviewed video footage, which showed the victim struck numerous times in the face and head with fist, feet and guns.

The identity of the suspects was revealed and confirmed by BPD officers, who said they dealt with them in the past.

At least two of the alleged suspects used a weapon during the beating while one reportedly stole items from the victim’s pockets during the assault.

Dakryian Ray Beaty was reportedly seen striking the victim with a handgun and participating in the assault with the other suspects.

Jaylen Foxall was reportedly seen carrying a mini AK47 pistol and participating in the assault with the other suspects.

Michael Tyrone Williams III was also indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery due to video allegedly showing him going through the victim’s pockets. The victim reportedly realized after he was released from the hospital that his debit card was missing.

All seven men are listed as inmates on the Jefferson County Jail Roster as of Thursday.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

— Written by Mary Meaux