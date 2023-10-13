ADOPT A PET — Bring ol’ Cajun-Texan boy Jimbeaux home to YOU

Published 12:16 am Friday, October 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

To learn more, call the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

WEST ORANGE — Meet Jimbeaux; he’s a good ol’ Cajun-Texan boy looking for a furever family.

Jimbeaux loves attention, treats and ear scratches — and look at those sweet, sad eyes.

He’s a young pup, probably a lab-mix, who wants nothing more than to be by your side.

Come meet this precious pup and give him a chance at a lifetime of love and happiness.

For more information on fostering or adopting Jimbeaux, contact the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

Jimbeaux is ready for you and your family.

More News

2 days of Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival fun nears; outreach effort shared

Orange man accused of using handgun in beating that led to ventilator

Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month needed to help save Texas lives

International Paper funding benefits Orangefield basketball tournament, career and technical programs

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar