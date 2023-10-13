ADOPT A PET — Bring ol’ Cajun-Texan boy Jimbeaux home to YOU Published 12:16 am Friday, October 13, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Meet Jimbeaux; he’s a good ol’ Cajun-Texan boy looking for a furever family.

Jimbeaux loves attention, treats and ear scratches — and look at those sweet, sad eyes.

He’s a young pup, probably a lab-mix, who wants nothing more than to be by your side.

Come meet this precious pup and give him a chance at a lifetime of love and happiness.

For more information on fostering or adopting Jimbeaux, contact the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.