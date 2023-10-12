Orangefield High School celebrates 2023 Homecoming Court Published 12:02 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Orangefield High School Homecoming Court includes Lathan Schlicher as Band Beau and Madison Meyer as Band Sweetheart.

The Freshmen princess is Emma Marshall, Blair Butler as Sophomore princess and Maci Waguespack as Junior princess.

The 2023 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Gracie Luker, Sterling Richard, Brianna Moore and Paris Becker.

The Football Sweetheart is Emilee Nunez, and the Football Beau is Mason Houghton.