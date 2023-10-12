International Paper funding benefits Orangefield basketball tournament, career and technical programs

Published 12:04 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Orangefield coaches Erick Girola and Bryan Whitmire stand with representatives from International Paper. (Courtesy photo)

International Paper recently donated money to be used for the Bill Tennison Basketball Tournament for the 2023 year.

Orangefield High School Basketball thanked International Paper for the generosity and support to help make the tournament a success.

International Paper has donated money to various career and technical programs at Orangefield High School.

“Family consumer science, health science and the agriculture departments will all benefit from this donation,” a school release stated.

“OHS thanks International Paper for their continued support of the students and staff.”

CTE coordinator Tim Tremont and principal Rea Wrinkle are joined by representatives from International Paper. (Courtesy photo)

