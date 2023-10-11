Texas Academy at Lamar University’s Fish ‘N Fest coming to Orange Published 12:28 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Texas Academy at Lamar University is hosting a Fish ‘N Fest Event this month, which is the students’ largest fundraiser of the year.

“Our goal is to promote camaraderie and environmental stewardship through an inclusive and entertaining family fun and fishing event while raising funds for student activities and academy improvements,” a release from Texas Academy said.

“Join us in celebrating the joy of fishing along with family fun activities and investing in a brighter future for Texas Academy students.”

The fishing tourney starts at 5 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Orange County Pavilion and Boat Ramp, 408 Pier Road in Orange. The festival starts at noon.

The redfish and bass tournament has a $250 entry fee.

Gate tickets are $1 each.

The Family Festival runs during the afternoon and culminates with the announcement of the tournament winners at 4 p.m.

Activities are run by Texas Academy students and clubs. Come get your face painted, decorate a cookie or paint a pumpkin.

The cost of each carnival game ranges from 1-5 tickets with the bounce house and costume contest being free.

Other highlights include Balloon Bean Bag Toss, Balloon Tennis, Can Baseball Throw, Candy Corn Football Toss, Catapult, Cupcake Walk, Donut Bobbing, Halloween Putt-Putt, Human Checkers, Photo Booth, Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe and Spider Basket Toss.

Concession items include sno cones, popcorn, cotton candy, links, boudain, chips, canned drinks and bottled water.