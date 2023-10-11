Pedestrian killed following Wednesday auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Authorities are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10, near the 876-mile marker in Orange County that occurred before daybreak Wednesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers released a preliminary crash investigation indicating at approximately 1:41 a.m. a Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west and reportedly struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jose Cabrera of Florida, was not injured.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by a justice of the peace.

Information on the pedestrian is not available at this time.