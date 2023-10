Orangefield’s Abigail Broussard earns Student of the Month honor Published 12:08 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded Orangefield student Abigail Broussard as their October Student of the Month.

Broussard ranks 48 out of 116 seniors and has a 3.63 GPA.

She plans to attend college to pursue a career in the medical field.