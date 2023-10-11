Orange County Parkinson Support Group meeting in person again Published 12:14 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Orange County Parkinson Support Group is planning its first monthly meeting since the COVID pandemic.

The meeting is planned at 11 a.m. Wednesday/Nov. 1 at the Train Depot in Orange.

Since November is National Family Caregivers Month, we will focus on healthy tips for caregivers.

All are welcome, especially those individuals with any movement disorder and/or their caregivers.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Ella Guillory at 409-543-3084, Julie Patronella at 409-351-2048 or Odette Hill at 409-344-2005.