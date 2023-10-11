National Weather Service outlines rain expectations this week through Friday Published 7:52 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Widespread light to moderate showers Wednesday morning will continue into the afternoon hours before beginning to taper off from that time to the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, La.

Rainfall totals for the next three days have decreased to a trace to 1 inch with locally higher amounts.

Higher totals are expected to fall over coastal south central Louisiana. A bulk of this rain is expected to fall Wednesday, with trace amounts the next 2 days.

Due to sustained winds, gusts, and seas, a Gale Watch and Wind Advisories were issued.

The Gale Watch will transition to a Small Craft Advisory late Wednesday evening.

Rain chances end before the arrival of a cold front Friday night.

Temperatures over the weekend will drop to near seasonable values.