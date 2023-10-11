Gulf Coast Cajuns 14th Annual Festival details set; fun planned Oct. 21 Published 12:12 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Fun at the Gulf Coast Cajuns 14th Annual Festival is nearing in Orange County.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21.

The one-day only is open for $8 per person, those 12 and under can enter free.

The Cajun Festival is held at VFW Post 2775, which is located at 5303 16th St. (Highway 87 North) in Orange.

The fun includes Cajun food favorites jambalaya, gumbo, hamburgers, fish and sweets for sale.

Live Cajun music from Luke Huval Band and Cajun Fire is also planned.