Country music sensation Craig Morgan kicking off 44th season at Lutcher Published 12:30 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Country music star Craig Morgan is currently making his way across the nation for his “God, Family, Country Tour” celebrating the release of his album, “Enlisted,” Oct. 25.

He is performing at Lutcher Theater on Sunday.

A patriotic blend of new songs and old classics, Morgan says the audience can expect as many of the hits as he and the band can do.

Morgan told Orange Newmedia he wants to ensure the crowd gets what they come for and their “hard earned money isn’t wasted.”

As an artist and crowd member himself for many other musicians, he is empathetic to making sure the audience members get their money’s worth.

“I’ve been to shows myself where, as you’re leaving, you think ‘Man, I wish that was something different.’ And I don’t ever want my audience to leave feeling that way,” he said.

“It’s not about me,” Morgan says of his own performances. “It’s never about me — it’s about the people watching, and making sure they’re happy. I don’t play for them while they’re there at the show, I play for them when they leave. To make sure that when they go, they’ve got nothing but good memories.”

He says, above all else, he just wants to make sure no one’s ever disappointed in his performance and he works hard to deliver.

Having performed all over the country, Morgan says there’s a special connection between himself, his music and Texas. With his wife from Lufkin, he joked about the mutual pride people from Texas and his own home state, Tennessee, share in their statehood.

“Probably the two proudest places in the South, and I love that – Texans love bein’ Texans,” he said.

Morgan says that he loves the small town vibes of Southeast Texas. Although he enjoys the large stadiums and playing in the big cities, Morgan says for him, nothing beats shows like the one at the Lutcher Theater.

“It just feels much more up close and personal,” he said, adding he feels a stronger connection between himself and his fans in the intimate performance venues.

“No matter where you go in Texas, it’s the same sort of feel to the people — everyone just loves where they’re from,” he said. “I love performing for those people.”

A multi-faceted entertainer, Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoors-man and patriotic Army veteran.

One of country music’s best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “Wake Up Loving You,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday”and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

Morgan received one of country music’s highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

In addition to the concert, guests can purchase a VIP experience which includes a photo-op with the country music icon, a limited-edition signed poster and a VIP commemorative laminate.

VIP Experience tickets can be purchased separately through Morgan’s website.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this remarkable evening of country music. Tickets for Craig Morgan’s “God, Family, Country Tour” at the Lutcher Theater are available and can be purchased online at lutcher.org or by calling the box office at 409-886-5535.

Prices range from $35 to $75. The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.

— Written by Kylie Mugleston