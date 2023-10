Bridge City High’s Jackson Pachar eyeing molecular neuroscience path Published 12:06 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded Bridge City High School student Jackson Pachar with Student of the Month honors.

Jackson ranks 55 out of 199 seniors and has a 4.1 GPA.

He plans to attend the University of Texas to pursue a degree in molecular neuroscience.