Ribbon cutting ceremony helps celebrate opening of 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Greater Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in Orange to help kick off the 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival.

Attendees can take a stroll through the autumnal gardens to see more than 80 unique scarecrows made of repurposed and recycled materials, fall flowering displays and thousands of pumpkins placed throughout the gardens.

The festival ends with the popular Autumn Fair Oct. 28.

Admission to the Scarecrow Festival is free of charge.

On Tuesday, children from prekindergarten students North Early Learning Center enjoyed a field trip on the grounds.

“We invite the community to come out and not only celebrate the fall season, but see the many creative displays of scarecrows by businesses, schools, churches and other organizations within the area,” said Marlene Cox, guest services coordinator at Shangri La.

The Scarecrow Festival is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last entrance at 4:30 p.m.

Other events occurring during Scarecrow Festival include Sip and Stroll on Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m., as well as Autumn Fair on Oct. 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and lasting throughout the day.

“This year we are excited to invite the community to a Sip and Stroll event during the Scarecrow Festival. We have partnered with Free State Cellars to have spirits and food available for purchase, as well as music to enjoy while taking in all there is to offer at Shangri La,” Cox said.

Shangri La Gardens and Nature Center is located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange. For more information, visit shangrilagardens.org.