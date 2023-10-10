Nominate for Orange Citizen, Non-Profit Community Service & Business Community Service Award Published 12:08 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for

Citizen of the Year, Non-Profit Community Service Award and Business Community Service Award.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 10 at noon.

Mail nominations to: C/O Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 1073, Orange, TX 77631.

The business award is open to businesses located in the Greater Orange Area and is to be a member of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses should be selected based on their activities during the year for which they are being selected. However, the committee can consider the activities of the business over the last five years.

The award should not be presented to any governmental entity, Chamber, or similar entity. The nominations are by secret ballot to preserve the enigma of the winner. Only the Committee Chair, Chairman of the Board and President will know the results until it is publicly announced on the designated date.

This Citizen award will be open to any resident of Orange County, male or female. They may be, but not need be, a member of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce and should be selected based on their activities during the year for which they are being selected. However, the committee can consider the activities of the individual over the last three years.

The award should not be presented to paid professional leaders such as City Managers, County Judges and others in this category.

If circumstances warrant, an Honorable Mention could be given to person in this category.

The Non-Profit Community Service award is open to any nonprofit organization with a 501 (c) 3 tax status located in the Greater Orange Area.

The organization is to be a member of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce.

The organization should be selected based on their activities during the year for

which they are being selected. However, the committee can consider the activities of the organization over the last five years.

The Award should not be presented to any governmental entity, Chamber or similar entity.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, email thechamber@orangetexaschamber.org.