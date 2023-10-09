Orange County crash leaves 2 dead following Interstate 10 collision Published 11:36 am Monday, October 9, 2023

A crash between a passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle left two people dead Saturday in Orange County, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers is investigating the crash that took place at approximately 3:41 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 875 in Orange County.

Preliminary information showed a 2019 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on I-10 and reportedly struck a UPS commercial motor vehicle towing a trailer in the rear.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 65-year-old Susan McKnight Ware of Porter, and passenger 76-year-old Earl David Ware of Porter were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to information from DPS.