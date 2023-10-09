Orange County crash leaves 2 dead following Interstate 10 collision

Published 11:36 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

A crash between a passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle left two people dead Saturday in Orange County, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers is investigating the crash that took place at approximately 3:41 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 875 in Orange County.

Preliminary information showed a 2019 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on I-10 and reportedly struck a UPS commercial motor vehicle towing a trailer in the rear.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 65-year-old Susan McKnight Ware of Porter, and passenger 76-year-old Earl David Ware of Porter were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to information from DPS.

More News

Louisiana State Police release video of officer-involved fatal shooting in Vinton 

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Pumpkin Spice Latte and other seasons are upon us

Recent attacks on Israel could put gas price decline in jeopardy

National Weather Service outlines concerns for rain this week

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar