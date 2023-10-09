Louisiana State Police release video of officer-involved fatal shooting in Vinton Published 11:18 am Monday, October 9, 2023

VINTON, La. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a shooting that took place Aug. 26 in Vinton, Louisiana.

The investigation, conducted by the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit, remains active and ongoing.

A Critical Incident Briefing Video has been produced and includes body-worn camera and dashboard camera footage.

Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims.

Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.

The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 11:15 p.m. Aug. 26, a deputy with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Lexus ES 350 sedan for an equipment violation on Highway 27 near Hackberry.

During the course of the encounter, Wilson drove away from the traffic stop and began firing a weapon at the deputy.

The subject was later identified as 34-year-old Spencer J. Wilson of Jacksonville, Texas.

A pursuit ensued northbound on LA 27 and on several streets through the Carlyss and Sulphur areas while other law enforcement agencies assisted.

As Wilson approached the intersection of Gum Island Road and LA 108, he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve, traveled off the roadway, and struck a ditch.

The Lexus traveled through the ditch, crossed over LA 108, and crashed into a second ditch south of the roadway.

Wilson exited the vehicle and continued firing upon responding officers. At least five law enforcement officers returned fire as Wilson retreated to a nearby open grass field while firing a fully automatic rifle.

Wilson was later located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

A female passenger in the Lexus was later located near the crash scene. She was interviewed and released.

One officer from the Sulphur Police Department sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

The officer was treated and released. No other law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit is leading the investigation in collaboration with the LSP Criminal Investigative Division and LSP Crime Lab.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

The State Police video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSXLgGEmLoQ