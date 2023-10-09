CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Pumpkin Spice Latte and other seasons are upon us Published 9:40 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Foodies can’t escape PSL. That’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season and it’s here, along with some Christmas décor I’ve spotted at Central Mall.

I’ve enjoyed some Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha in single servings and enjoyed apple butter in quick oats.

I have a shaker of my own chai blend and separate cinnamon and cocoa spices at hand. The secret is you don’t have to tip the scales with a high-calorie bomb of whipped cream and drizzled coffee.

You can simply enjoy those flavors in a more natural state.

But anyways, here are some seasonal indulgences I’ve come across for living the good life.

Not your squirrel’s nuts – Are you a sucker for tins as much as what’s in them?

Sugar Plum is at it again with an old-fashioned look to Alcohol Steeped Beer & Bourbon Peanuts. The look is a little bit Art Deco and a little bit Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour. Inside are bags of premium peanuts in Irish Stout, Jamaican Lager and Kentucky Bourbon. If your holiday is a tailgate, Thanksgiving hostess gift or stocking stuffer, go to town.

This lovely line also has cylinder boxes marked “A Little Taste of Happiness.” Their chocolate flair is known to all with these offerings full of white drizzle over milk chocolate pretzels, graham crackers and sandwich cookies.

Does the name and flavor stand alone?

Sure.

Does package art of animals in sweaters add to the holiday spirit?

Guilty. Guilty pleasure to share with friends. It’s a Forty Fort, Pennsylvania thing. Learn more at sugar-plum.com.

Fall for Apple Butter – Down south we’re more likely to spread fig preserves on biscuits than to schmear on apple butter on cake. I’ve only tried apple butter twice and realize I’ve been missing out.

Manischewitz brand that gives us “comfort food for the soul,” has this naturally sweet apple spread in a jar so you can scoop out this thick, brown, spicy goodness onto crackers and cakes. I’m seeing a fall board of this concoction with fruit, ginger snaps, etc. It’s fall in a jar from manischewitz.com.

Tuscanini Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a “golden” bottle of joy suitable for Passover that like Manischewitz, is part of the Kayco family of Kosher and Beyond foods that is the leading kosher food distributor in America. I’m getting a relaxed feeling from watching the truck at kayco.com repeatedly pull into what looks like a sparkling clean facility.

And also imagining all the delicious products rolling right back out and headed to stores and family tables. This olive oil has been going on my fall requisite popcorn dinners.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie who loves the flavors that come with every turn of the calendar. Email darraghcastillo@icloud.com.