PHOTOS — Orangetober Festival fun enjoyed by many

Published 12:02 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Day 3 of Orangetober Festival begins at 10 a.m. Sunday/Oct. 8 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors and craft beer.

Beginning at 2 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating purposes.

Please note, pumpkins will not be moved, claimed or taken off-site prior to 2 p.m.

Organizers stress no dogs, no pets and no coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

