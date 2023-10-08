PHOTOS — Orangetober Festival fun enjoyed by many
Published 12:02 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023
Jaimea Espinoza and Alma Hare (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Jane Brimm, 6, and Will Brimm, 3, are all smiles at the 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
2-year-old Logan Moore gets in on the fun. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Aubry Thibodeu, 13, poses for a photo in front of the welcome sign. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Aina Douglas; Amaya Douglas, 7; A'layna, 9; and Taylor Landry visit at one of the Orangetober Festival booths. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Dakotah Kilday, Danielle Courts and Bridgette Courts show off their medals. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
The 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival was held in Orange Oct 6-8. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Melody Miller and Baylee Ovalle of Copperhead Dreads and Threads. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
The Slocum family at the 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Day 3 of Orangetober Festival begins at 10 a.m. Sunday/Oct. 8 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors and craft beer.
Beginning at 2 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating purposes.
Please note, pumpkins will not be moved, claimed or taken off-site prior to 2 p.m.
Organizers stress no dogs, no pets and no coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.