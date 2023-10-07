KATHIE’S KORNER — Dare to hope for 2023 Published 12:02 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Hope is beneficial, confident, expectation and desire for a thing to happen, a trust in God, and, no doubt.

There are a lot of phrases and quotes about Hope and I will list a few for our memories and use:

1 – “stack of memories is not equal to one hope.”

2 – “Hope is a waking dream.”

3 – “A good teacher can inspire hope.”

4 -“let your hopes, not your hurts shape your future.”

My favorite one is right out of the heart and mouth of David in Psalm 42: 11, where he speaks of all his troubles but ends with, “why, my soul, are you so downcast, why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God …”

Psalm 42: 8 reminds us that, “by day the Lord directs His Love, at night His song is with me. A prayer to the God of my life.”

How wonderful is that promise. Better to sing a song than counting sheep, for peaceful sleep.

My husband, Mike, wrote a beautiful song from Psalm 42, called, “Deep,” singing how our souls long and thirst for God, as a deer pants for water.

And, as deep calls unto deep, the roar of His waterfalls, waves and billows pour over me … what imagery for us, believers, to know that God is ever encouraging and refreshing us.

If we would just GO TO THE WORD and pray, all of our troubles could fade away.

So, remember in this, sometimes confusing, violent time in this crazy, mixed-up, goofy, world to reflect on this great Scripture Psalm 42 and be hopeful, then your light will shine for others who may need it.

Just like when God comforts us, we will know how to comfort others, and we will also know how to: bring hope, inspire hope and be hopeful.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.