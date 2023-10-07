ADOPT A PET — Danté ready to add school spirit and whole lot more for your family

Published 12:04 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Learn about Danté by calling the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

WEST ORANGE — Meet Danté — a male lab-mix, probably a year old.

Danté loves other dogs and is good with cats and children. He loves attention, and he is ready for his furever home with a great family who will love him.

He was such a good boy this past week when he posed with the West Orange-Stark cheerleaders to show support for their upcoming homecoming week.

Please consider fostering or adopting sweet Danté.

He is really ready to run and play in a big backyard. For more information, contact the West Orange Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

