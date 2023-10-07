A Cut Above Salon and Spa celebrates upgrades Published 12:10 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

A Cut Above Salon and Spa recently held a grand reopening. Southern Sass Salon decided to close its doors permanently after nine years of operation.

Some of those service professionals are joining forces with the talented squad at A Cut Above, located at 1701 Strickland Drive in Orange.

The recent salon changes and upgrades made the merge seamless.

The salon now employees 10 hairdressers and a permanent makeup artist. Endless Beauty by Stephanie Ashworth is inside A Cut Above.