Texas Department of Transportation outlines I-10 lane closure Saturday in Orange County Published 3:09 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced there will be an Interstate 10 lane closure Saturday running through Orange County.

According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures along I-10 eastbound from Little Cypress Bayou to the Sabine River from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Crews will be working on work zone striping.