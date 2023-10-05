Roadway violence starts in Bridge City, ends near Groves with 7 shots fired, one man wounded Published 4:23 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — On Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m., a motorist was struck by gunfire while driving westbound on Highway 73 in Bridge City.

As the motorist approached the traffic light at the intersection of Ferry Drive and Highway 73, he observed an SUV occupied by several people. The victim told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s that the young men were approximately 18 years of age and making obscene gestures to other motorists on the roadway.

The SUV proceeded westbound on Highway 73 across the Rainbow Bridge toward Port Arthur.

The victim stated he was traveling in the same direction but stayed behind the vehicle as it traveled. The victim stated as the two vehicles approached the off ramp at Highway 366, the SUV took the exit as the victim continued on westward on Highway 73 toward Port Arthur.

The victim stated as the SUV exited, an occupant in the left, rear passenger seat fired approximately seven shots at his vehicle.

The victim was struck by gunfire in the foot and called 911. The suspect vehicle continued to Highway 366, turning north toward 32nd Street in Groves.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have information about this shooting crime or can identify the vehicle and/or suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com or download the interactive P3 app.