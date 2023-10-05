Pedestrian struck by vehicle Wednesday night in Orange, police say Published 7:58 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Edgar Brown in reference to an auto/pedestrian crash at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers observed a female lying in the lane of travel in front of 3113 Edgar Brown.

According to Lt. L.A. Lovelace, a witness told police the female attempted to run across the street before she was struck by an oncoming car.

“The driver of the car stopped and remained on scene,” Lovelace said in a release. “Statements were obtained by officers on scene.”

The female was transported to St. Elizabeth by Acadian Ambulance, where she remains in critical condition, police said Thursday morning.