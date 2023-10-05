Constable — Mauriceville complaint leads to narcotic investigation, meth-selling arrest

Published 4:48 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy of Orange County Constable Precinct 2 Jerimiah Gunter)

Orange County Constable Precinct 2 Jerimiah Gunter concluded a lengthy narcotic investigation Wednesday, authorities announced.

An evidentiary warrant was obtained for 4787 FM 1136 in Orange County.

The warrant was in reference to Colby Bellard, 41, selling methamphetamine from the residence.

(Courtesy of Orange County Constable Precinct 2 Jerimiah Gunter)

The warrant was executed by the Orange Regional Tactical Response Team.

During the search, investigators located 217 grams of methamphetamine.

Bellard was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a first degree felony.

“I would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance; Orange Police Narcotics Division, Orange Regional Tactical Response Team, and Orange County Constable Precinct 3 Brad Frye,” Gunter said.

“I’d also like to extend a huge thank you to the citizens. I may not qualify to receive crime stoppers tips, but this started with a citizen’s complaint from Mauriceville.”

