Pharmacy technician, neonatal nurse practitioner share real life with students Published 12:16 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Health Science Technology Department welcomed two guest speakers, certified pharmacy technician Britney Kilgore and Jerri Kirchhoff.

Kilgore spoke with the intro to pharmacy science and pharmacology classes about her experience in the pharmacy technician program at Orangefield High School and her new role and job duties in retail pharmacy.

She also spoke about balancing work and college as she pursues a degree in nursing at Lamar University.

In honor of the recently completed NICU Awareness Month, Kirchhoff, a neonatal nurse practitioner, visited with health science theory and principles of health science classes.

She shared information about schooling and the career ladder, as well as the treatments and care she provides for the smallest and most vulnerable patient population, neonates.

“The students left inspired with the information she shared and in awe of the tiny equipment she brought for demonstration,” a school statement read.

“The CTE Department would like to thank these two visitors for taking time out of their busy schedules to encourage the students on their path to a future career in health care.”