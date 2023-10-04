Orange man implicated following large-scale jumping that left victim on the ground bleeding from the head Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

BEAUMONT — Saturday at 3:29 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to SNS Grocery/Shell Station in reference to numerous people fighting.

Dispatch then updated the call, stating that a male was on the ground bleeding from the head.

Officers found a 22-year-old Conroe man on the ground.

EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital, where he was listed as critical. Upon review of store surveillance video, several males are observed assaulting the victim and striking him with guns.

Beaumont Police Department investigators met Wednesday with Judge Ben Collins Sr., and he signed nine aggravated assault warrants for the suspects identified.

Collins set the bond at $250,000 each.

Beaumont Police Special Assignments Unit arrested four of the suspects at Pine Club Apartments.

Police are searching for the additional suspects.

Those in custody include:

• Carl Chopane — 22, Beaumont

• Ellis Tatum — 33, Beaumont

• Dakyrian Beaty — 20, Orange

• Jalen Foxall — 22, Beaumont

• Jamaal Petry — 22, Beaumont

Still at large:

• Jameel Petry — 19, Beaumont

• Tyree Simon — 17, Beaumont

• Charles Johnson — 20, Beaumont

• Cameron Guilbeaux — 21, Beaumont

If you have information about this investigation, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS, 833TIPS.com or the P3 TIPS app.