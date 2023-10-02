Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 25 – Sept. 29, 2023 Published 12:02 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Marriage License Issued from the office of Orange County Clerk Brandy Robertson for the week of Sept. 25, 2023, through Sept. 29, 2023:

Jonathan Garza and Audrey Priscella Odell

Lyndon Kyle Stevenson and Amy Leeanne Laughlin

Derek Bruce Staudenmier and Nichole Mae Bean

Christopher Brady Bukowsky and Callie Linn Cormier

Taylor Kent Dutschmann and Brooke Mechelle Garza

Brandon Lyle Herring and Ashley Nicole Copeland

Kenton Earl Swenson and Samantha Jean Isabella Courtney

Esteban Eliel Garcia and Daisy Guadalupe Mendoza

Devyn Scott Russell and Gabbriel Jeanne Marie Mccord

Stephen Ray Berzas and Belinda Kaye Thibodeaux

Christopher Wayne Woodall and Tonya Cheyenne Collins

Garrett Lee Landis and Angel Marie Carter

John Quincy Adam Walton and Magen Louise Brubaker

Miguel Angel Molina and Dakota Lynn Linder

Gary Michael Hooker and Sydney Lynn Wimberley

Blake Channing Drake and Samantha Nicole Myers

Brandon Charles Lebouef and Maria Concepcion Cornell

Mitchell Lee Scully and Lindsey Nicole Miller

Andrea Kristin Stark and Harmony Jeanne Patterson

Jackson Anthony Tims and Payton Elizabeth Gereau