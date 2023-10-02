Area students volunteer to get Orangetober Festival prepared; community Published 3:53 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Orangefield High School FCCLA recently paired with Community Service to volunteer in advance of the 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival.

This event is planned Oct. 6-8 at Riverside Pavilion in Orange.

The students set up pumpkin displays and organized photo opportunities.

Pumpkin eating

Those ready for a challenge need to sign up for the Orangetober Festival Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest planned Oct. 7 at Riverside Pavilion.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Helping on Purpose Everyday (H.O.P.E.) are inviting everyone to join in on the fun.

Contestants are broken down into three age divisions: youth, teens and adults. The challenge is to see who can eat the most of a whole pumpkin pie within the allotted time with their hands behind their back.

No hands allowed. It’s the fun of the contest. There is no fee to participate.

Top winner in each age division receives a trophy and gift card.

Register at orange.agrilife.org and select registration to the right of the screen and complete the registrations form or call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.

Festival fun

City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau team members are hosting local residents and visitors at the 3rd Annual Orangetober Festival next week.

This year’s event takes place October 6-8 at the Riverside Pavilion at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

“The Orangetober Festival is sure to provide fun for the entire family with a great variety of events and activities,” organizers said. “The Pumpkin Village will feature more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds along with photo opportunities for the entire family.”

Day 1 of the Orangetober Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday/Oct. 6 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer and the featured film Halloweentown beginning at 7:30 pm.

Day 2 of the Orangetober Festival starts with the Big Pumpkin Run hosted by 3 Bros Running Company at 7:30 a.m. Saturday/Oct. 7.

The festival gates open at 10 a.m. Visitors can enjoy tours of the Pumpkin Village, a vendor market, Gumbo Cook-Off, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer, live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Cornhole Tournament and more.

Live entertainment includes Jody Bartula & the Barflies, JT Reserve, Big Jordan and headline Cody Canada & the Departed.

Day 3 of Orangetober Festival begins at 10 a.m. Sunday/Oct. 8 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors and craft beer.

Beginning at 2 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating purposes.

Please note, pumpkins will not be moved, claimed or taken off-site prior to 2 p.m.

Organizers stress no dogs, no pets and no coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

For additional information, please contact Explore Orange at 409-883-1011.