Friends of the Orange Public Library welcomes community Oct. 7 Published 12:08 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

Friends of the Orange Public Library are holding a meeting of general membership and visitors on Saturday/Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the Ira Williamson meeting room at the library, 220 5th St.

The morning agenda includes a short business meeting of reports from FOPL and the Library staff including activities, recent and upcoming.

A recognition by the American Association of University Women of the year’s Library Family of the Year will be made.

There will be a book review of Bonnie Garmus’ “Lessons in Chemistry,” given by Amy Boehme.

Light refreshments are available following the meeting.

Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Virginia Bonar at 409-332-6441.