Area choir students excel; see who is advancing to pre-area competition Published 12:04 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Orangefield High School choir students attended the TMEA all region competition Sept. 23.

Five students qualified for two choirs.

Congrats to Tessa Bailey and Jayde Baggett who made the treble choir and Katelynn Copeland, Landon Dickens and Dalyn Miller who all made the mixed choir.

Copeland, Dickens and Miller also qualified to compete at pre-area in November.