ADOPT A PET — Blue-eyed Ryan ready for his furever home Published 12:06 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Sweet, beautiful, blue-eyed Ryan is an owner-surrender who is confused as to why he is in a shelter.

He is super shy but is ready for his furever home with a loving family.

For more information or to set up a meet-and-greet with Ryan, please call the Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056.