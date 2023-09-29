PHOTOS — Orangefield health science theory students perform “surgery”

Published 12:08 am Friday, September 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

ORANGEFIELD — Health Science Theory students recently enjoyed putting their knowledge of donning and doffing PPE and sterile technique to the test with a watermelon “surgery.”

The Orangefield High School students were grouped into teams that included a chief surgeon, charge nurse, surgical techs, materials management and record keeper.

They worked together to methodically place rubber bands around their patient until it exploded.

One of the watermelons took 916 rubber bands to burst.

More News

Delta Sigma Theta plans to “Paint it Pink” for Orange breast cancer awareness

“Health and Life Insurance Basics” presentation planned at Orange Public Library

Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest fun just part of Orangetober attractions

West Orange-Cove CISD launches app to transform student and family communication

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar