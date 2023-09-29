PHOTOS — Orangefield health science theory students perform “surgery” Published 12:08 am Friday, September 29, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Health Science Theory students recently enjoyed putting their knowledge of donning and doffing PPE and sterile technique to the test with a watermelon “surgery.”

The Orangefield High School students were grouped into teams that included a chief surgeon, charge nurse, surgical techs, materials management and record keeper.

They worked together to methodically place rubber bands around their patient until it exploded.

One of the watermelons took 916 rubber bands to burst.