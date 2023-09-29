Orange County resident killed Friday following motorcycle crash Published 4:58 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

An Orange County resident was killed Friday, the result of an afternoon motorcycle crash.

At 12:41 p.m. Friday, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Highway 90 (College Street) near Reynolds Road in Beaumont lost control and crashed, authorities said.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, the motorcycle operator was initially reported in serious condition.

He was later life-flighted to a Houston hospital. He was later pronounced deceased and identified as 22-year-old Terry Champeaux II of West Orange.

Due to this crash, police said westbound traffic on Highway 90 near that intersection was rerouted while the crash the site was being investigated.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Champeaux was not wearing a helmet, police said.