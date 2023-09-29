“Health and Life Insurance Basics” presentation planned at Orange Public Library

Published 12:18 am Friday, September 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Adulting 101 classes are being held in the Ira M. Williams Meeting Room at Orange Public Library. (Stephen Hemelt/The Leader)

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs next month with “Health and Life Insurance Basics.”

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Oct. 17 event features Liz McKee of TK Insurance sharing what’s important to know about insurance need for life and health.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

The following event planned is “Ronnie Wood – Automotive Basics” set for Nov. 21 and “Michael Cole – Cyber Security” on Dec. 19.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.

