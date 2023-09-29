Delta Sigma Theta plans to “Paint it Pink” for Orange breast cancer awareness Published 12:20 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Focuses on physical and mental heath are part of the five programmatic thrusts in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Members of the Orange Alumnae Chapter stress they are truly concerned about the overall health of men, women and children.

That drive, plus the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness Month, increases awareness of the disease and raises funds for research, treatment and a cure.

“One important aspect of awareness is education,” sorority member Anitrea Goodwin. “We want to stress the importance of having a yearly mammogram and self examination techniques to inspect their breasts.”

The Orange Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is sponsoring a breast cancer awareness event — Paint it Pink — from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Riverfront Pavilion, 709 Division.

Goodwin is serving as event chairwoman.

“We want our community to be knowledgeable about this disease, so hopefully we reduce the loss of lives,” Goodwin said. “Good health is priceless.”

Attendees can expect to see local students performing and donating their time and efforts to this important cause. They will hear from those who have recovered and beat this disease.

“We plan to have pamphlets and brochures that they can take with them for their personal use,” Goodwin said. “We’re hoping that the community will leave this event feeling encouraged and enlightened.”

One of the event highlights is a performance from the West Orange-Stark High Band and Fillies.

Organizers are asking for the entire city to participate in this event by wearing pink that day.

Businesses can support this event in two ways:

Serve as a sponsor for $50.

Encourage employees to wear pink on that day.

This event is free to the public.

Businesses that are interested in supporting are asked to contact event chair Anitrea Goodwin at 409-313-4398 or co-chair Mary Ekene at 409-882-8108.

Margaret Adams serves as Orange Alumnae Chapter president.

“We’ve had members that have had further testing as a result of their initial mammogram and even experienced biopsies that were benign,” Goodwin said.