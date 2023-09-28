West Orange-Cove CISD launches app to transform student and family communication Published 9:26 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Education leaders trumpeted the launch of the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District app, available to download on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

The school app allows parents, students, faculty and staff to stay connected and informed about what’s happening at West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District.

Administrators can efficiently distribute unified messages from the app for emergency text alerts and day-to-day school communication.

Parents can subscribe to only the campus information they want to see or opt-in to receive news and events from multiple campuses.

School District Chief Communications Officer Dawn Martin said everyone seems to have a smartphone, meaning the parent communication app ensures parents, students and staff can access everything happening at the school right from their phones.

“We know family engagement is directly linked to student success, which is why this app will be so valuable to our community,” Martin said.

The app’s development followed a student roundtable discussion. When asked how students wanted to receive district or campus information, high school students requested a phone app.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District app is free.

It provides immediate access to everything school-related, including calendars, news, contact information for teachers and administrators, essential documents, cafeteria menus, online payments, sports schedules and more.

Go to your app store and search WOCCISD to download the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District app.