13th Annual Scarecrow Festival details shared; Sip and Stroll fun included Published 12:18 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Celebrate the changing season at the 13th Annual Scarecrow Festival at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

See more than 80 unique scarecrows made of repurposed and recycled materials, fall flowering displays and thousands of pumpkins placed throughout the gardens. Scarecrow Festival begins Oct. 10 and ends with the always popular Autumn Fair on Oct. 28.

Admission to the Scarecrow Festival is free of charge.

“We invite the community to come out and not only celebrate the fall season, but see the many creative displays of scarecrows by businesses, schools, churches and other organizations within the area,” said Marlene Cox, guest services coordinator at Shangri La.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to have some free family fun, enjoy the changing weather and delight in all that our community and nature have to offer.”

The Scarecrow Festival is open to guests Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entrance at 4:30 p.m.

Other events occurring during Scarecrow Festival include Sip and Stroll Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m., as well as Autumn Fair Oct. 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and lasting throughout the day.

“This year we are excited to invite the community to a Sip and Stroll event during the Scarecrow Festival,” Cox said. “We have partnered with Free State Cellars to have spirits and food available for purchase, as well as music to enjoy while taking in all there is to offer at Shangri La.”

The Scarecrow Festival culminates with Autumn Fair.

This day of family fun includes multiple opportunities for hands-on activities including a scavenger hunt, a Shangri La obstacle course, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, a pontoon boat ride on Adam’s Bayou, investigating some of the critters that call Shangri La home and much more.

Admission to Autumn Fair is also free of charge.

“Autumn Fair is always a fan favorite and enjoyed by all ages,” said Cox. “It’s a fun day filled with activities the whole family can enjoy and a great way to wrap up the Scarecrow Festival!”

Shangri La Gardens and Nature Center is located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange. For more information about Scarecrow Festival, visit shangrilagardens.org.