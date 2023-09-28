Pinehurst Volunteer Fire Department hosting spooky event, blood drive for community Published 12:20 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

PINEHURST —Pinehurst Volunteer Fire Department leaders are continuing to reach out to the community with a number of upcoming events.

On Oct. 31 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the fire station behind city hall at 2497 Martin Luther Kind Drive is being turned into a child friendly haunted house.

Face painting and children’s activities are planned.

“And, of course, there will be candy,” Assistant Chief Adam Fields said.

Children are also able to meet the firefighters and see the fire trucks.

LifeShare Blood Center is going to be at the site and taking blood donations. Fields said there was previously a blood drive on Halloween initiated by now deceased Ken Thayer, who worked with the Orange Police Department.

Thayer was an avid blood donor and in the years after his 50th birthday would host the blood drive dressed as Dracula.

The goal was to collect his age in pints, according to his obituary. Thayer died Feb. 11, 2010.

The volunteer fire department, which has 10 members, is trying to be more visible in the community.

“We are trying to get out and about, interacting with people,” Fields said.

One of the places the firefighters visit is Optimist Village, which is described as an independent senior living apartment complex in Orange.

“We honestly love it any time they stop, and our residents love it when they stop by,” said Ivory Baylor, Optimist Village administrative assistant.

Baylor said the firefighters visit for birthday parties and spent time for a game night recently but ended up being called out for a fire response.

— Written by Mary Meaux