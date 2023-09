PHOTOS — Orangefield students create illustrated children’s books Published 12:16 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Kimberly Spears’ principles of education and training students hand wrote and illustrated children’s books.

Each book had to contain a moral and a rhyme scheme.

Apple Tree allowed the Orangefield High School students to go over and read their books to the children.

While there, they toured the facility and learned about the possible career opportunities within child care.