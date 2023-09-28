Dollar General touts food insecurity awareness efforts Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

In the U.S., 34 million people are food insecure and more than a quarter of them are children.

While every community faces food insecurity, rural communities bear the heaviest burden with a lack of retail options for food.

During Hunger Action Month, Dollar General is spotlighting several avenues in which the company is addressing food insecurity.

In Texas, Dollar General partners with Southeast Texas Food Bank, among many others, through the company’s in-kind food donation program.

Through August, more than 1 million pounds of food were donated to local Feeding American partner food banks in Texas communities.

“Dollar General’s rural footprint allows us to serve communities other retailers either cannot or have chosen not to serve,” said Denine Torr, vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy.

“Approximately 80 percent of our stores are in communities of 20,000 or fewer people. We are humbled to be able to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors through the donation of nutritious foods.”

Today, approximately 75 percent of Americans are within five miles of a Dollar General.