Brandy Rae Stanfield Published 12:27 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Brandy Rae Stanfield, 53, of Lufkin, Texas and formerly of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2023 in Lufkin.

A graveside burial service of cremated remains will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery in Orange, Texas under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Officiating the service will Matt Thompson.

Born in Orange, Texas, on February 9, 1970, she was the daughter of Judy and Richard A. Stanfield.

From the age of 9, Brandy has resided in Brenham, Texas and Lufkin, Texas at schools for the handicapped and special needs.

Her special needs were always manifested by being happy, with an angelic radiant smile and a hug for everyone.

She enjoyed being outside and going on school field trips. Brandy’s father loved her dearly with a special love that only God can grant.

He and his wife, Jo, had Brandy with them in Orange for wonderful visits, but she was always happy to get back to school and her known environment.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother, and grandparents.

Those left to cherish Brandy’s memory include her brother, Brent Stanfield and wife Tammy; niece, Ryden Stanfield; and her stepmother, Jo Stanfield Young; along with numerous other loving family and friends.